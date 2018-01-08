Menu
Essential back to school dates for 2018

PARENTS and carers, there is just two weeks until the new school year begins.

Education Minister Grace Grace said Term 1 would start on January 22, prior to the Australia Day public holiday, as was the case last year.

"I hope everyone is enjoying a well-deserved, restful break so they can return to school feeling refreshed and ready to learn," Ms Grace said.

"Independent and Catholic schools base their holidays on the state school dates but can vary from school to school," Ms Grace said.

"I suggest families of students who attend non-state schools, check with their individual school offices or websites for term dates."

State school teachers will return to work on Thursday-Friday, January 18-19, for professional development.

Ms Grace said parents also should note Term 2 dates, which have been altered slightly to take into account transport logistics for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

"The Games will be held from April 4-15, representing a significant and long-awaited event for Queensland. Term 2 will start on Tuesday 17 April.

"To ensure the best use of this additional holiday time for students, teachers will be able to access an extra day of professional development on Monday 16 April.

"The Department made the decision to delay the Term 2 commencement date following consultation with P&Cs Queensland, relevant unions and principals' associations.

"For the purposes of planning end of year holidays, parents of older students should note 16 November is the final date for Year 12 attendance and 30 November is the final date for attendance by students in Years 10 and 11."

Key dates

Term 1: Monday January 22 - Thursday March 29

Term 2 Tuesday April 17 - Friday June 29

Term 3: Monday July 16 - Friday September 21

Term 4: Monday October 8 - Friday December 14

See the calendar here

Ipswich Queensland Times
