WHERE TO: The Ipswich Showgrounds will be the evacuation point for Esk residents in the Somerset Region - if it is required.
ESK: Where you will need to evacuate to - if required

Ali Kuchel
by
17th Nov 2019 7:39 PM

IF AN evacuation of Esk is required this evening, residents will be directed to the Ipswich Showgrounds.

A Somerset Regional Council spokesperson said at present, the Fernvale Futures Centre was a staging point where residents could register and talk to council staff.

However, in the event of an evacuation, residents would evacuate to the Ipswich Showgrounds.

STAY UPDATED: Bushfire threatens Esk-Hampton Road

"Lowood and Fernvale Showgrounds are not the official evacuation points," the spokesperson said.

"At the moment, there is only a small patch of Esk that has voluntary evacuations in place, and none of that is the actual township of Esk itself."

There are animal facilities at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

At present, there are 31 firefighting crews on scene at the Ravensbourne/Pechey fire, which is impacting Esk-Hampton Road.

Gatton Star

