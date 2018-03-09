‘Real’ reason women get their hearts broken

Ex-escort Gwyneth Montenegro has grouped men into 10 categories. My Sex Addiction Almost Killed Me

A SELF-professed, former "elite" escort who claims to have bedded more than 10,000 men claims it's women's fault they get their hearts broken by players.

Gwyneth Montenegro, now an intimacy behaviourist, told The Sun women get played for sex - but they allow it.

She says women are too driven by their emotions and heart, disengaging their brain and reason in pursuit of the fairytale ending.

Ms Montenegro, who claims to have slept with more than 10,000 men, had her life turned upside-down when as a young Christian girl she was drugged and gang-raped.

This led her down the path of becoming a sex worker, and she says she was an "elite" escort.

But she's now using her experiences to educate women to ensure they don't fall into bed, or a relationship, with the wrong man.

Now an intimacy behaviourist, Gwyneth Montenegro says there is still stigma around women being single.

She tells Femail: "Like it or not, we women get played by men because we let them.

"We switch off our brains and cling to our comfort zone, our emotions."

Some of the telltale signs to look out for was not being treated as an equal and merely a convenience.

Gwyneth says men are allowed to treat women this way, as "women are way too often giving up their control and entering into a relationship from a position of need".

There is still a lot of stigma surrounding being single for women, putting pressure on them to find relationships, she says.

And women were guilty of "seeking emotional validation, choosing to have a partner based on societal expectations alone and loving purely with her heart and disengaging her brain".

Women needed to play men at their own game, adding one in every 10 men was a "career player", while two in every 10 would use false pretences of wanting love to get sex.

Being gang-raped as young girl led Ms Montenegro down the path to becoming a sex worker.

Ms Montenegro says: "Women can take back their power today and never let another guy outplay her for sex and do her out of the true connection that she craves.

"It's as simple as grasping the game from his perspective and looking for the telltale signs."

In her new book Men Outplayed: The Explosive Guide That Reveals Why Men Play Women And What To Do About It, she breaks down men into 10 categories.

These are The Internal Man, who lives in the head a bit, is goal-driven but still loyal, the Primal Man, who isn't very intimate and dominating and patriarchal by nature.

The Pleaser is the ultimate partner, who has high levels of intimacy, knows who he is and is a team player.

The Wimpy Kid is open to change but is still intimate, and can make a loyal and loving partner but craves equality.

The Conqueror, the most common type, is charming, charismatic and a hit with the ladies.

Whereas the Toxic and Emotionless Man should be avoided at all costs.

The Non-Conformist enjoys wildness and adventure, and is the meaning of the word freedom.

The Stroker is open to long-term relationships, but craves security and values your opinion more than anything.

The Disillusioned Man is slightly damaged goods, but with some TLC can make a great partner.

The Puppy is an excitable man looking for adventure, and may be hard to keep up with.

