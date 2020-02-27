‘Error’ in judgment leads man to drive wrong way up off ramp

WHOOPS: It was the wrong way for driver Daniel Johnston, 33, of Moggill.

A DRIVER’S “bizarre” mistake could have had deadly consequences, an Ipswich court heard this week.

Daniel Johnston drove over a traffic island and ended up travelling in the wrong direction on an off-ramp of one of the region’s busiest highways.

Luckily, other drivers in Johnston’s path were able to avoid a collision.

The court heard police were quickly on the scene and Johnston was charged.

Moggill resident Daniel Johnston, 33, a chef, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention on the Centenary Highway at Carole Park on November 24 last year; and driving while unlicensed.

A charge of dangerous driving was withdrawn by police.

Defence lawyer Ali Rama sought no disqualification of Johnsto n’s licence, saying it had been an error of judgment rather than a reckless act intended to harm others.

He said Johnston had recently moved to the area and was not familiar with roads, but conceded he did the wrong thing by driving over a traffic island.

“He thought it was his exit. He immediately tried to rectify (what he did),” Mr Rama said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was “quite a bizarre set of circumstances”, with the incident occurring at 7.30pm.

Ms Sturgess noted Johnston’s licence had been expired at the time but he remedied it immediately after the incident.

“It is bizarre.

“You seem to have been confused about the road you were travelling on and missed the exit,” she said.

“Then you crossed over a traffic island and travelled on the off-ramp.

“It was an 80km/h speed zone and it seems there were two vehicles (approaching) and the drivers had to take evasive action.

“You did a U-turn to go in the correct direction and you were intercepted by police.”

She said it was a single lane road, the incident occurred at night, and could have potentially ended up much worse than it did.

Johnston was fined $800.

Ms Sturgess said Johnston would lose three demerit points as a result.