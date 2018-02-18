Menu
Pregnant Erin Molan hospitalised

Erin Molan has been announced as the new host of the Footy Show. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Erin Molan has been announced as the new host of the Footy Show. Picture: Jonathan Ng
by Rebecca Sullivan

THE new host of Channel Nine's Footy Show Erin Molan, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has collapsed at work and been rushed to hospital via ambulance.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Channel Nine staff said Molan collapsed and hit her head on the ground while at work on Friday.

Erin Molan in a Sydney Hospital after a fall.
Erin Molan in a Sydney Hospital after a fall.

She had just returned to the network's Sydney offices from Canberra, where she had watched her politician father Jim Molan be inducted in to the Australian Senate.

Scans show the baby, which is due in July, is safe and healthy. The Sunday Telegraph reports she may have skipped breakfast in a rush to get home from Canberra, as tests showed she had low blood sugar.

Her fiance, police officer Sean Ogilvy, reportedly rushed to her side but the couple declined to comment.

Molan will take over from the Footy Show's long-time host Paul 'Fatty' Vautin in three weeks.

"Erin works across all our platforms in news, sport, entertainment and lifestyle," said director of sport Tom Malone.

"She's got this unbelievable work ethic and also does a lot of charity stuff.

A pregnant Erin Molan with partner Sean Ogilvy. Photo Jeremy Piper
A pregnant Erin Molan with partner Sean Ogilvy. Photo Jeremy Piper

"Still her health and the baby is our No. 1 priority. Whatever steps need to be taken, if it means slowing down, we'll ensure that happens. We'll keep an eye on it."

Molan had previously opened up about her difficult pregnancy, taking to Instagram to explain how she felt like a "walking corpse".

"I am sick every single day ... no 'better after 12 weeks' for me unfortunately," she wrote on Instagram last month.

"I often have to run out of the hair and make up room multiple times unwell. Twice - once at radio and once at tv - I have been likened to a 'walking corpse'. I spend most days ill in bed until I have to get up and go to work.

"Today - I spent an hour on the bathroom floor unable to get up - and have had to call in sick to work for the first time since getting pregnant ... I can normally work through anything so I found doing that incredibly hard."

erin molan health pregnancy

