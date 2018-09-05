Menu
Queensland power prices are likely to go down. Picture: AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Some power bill relief on horizon

by Jack McKay
5th Sep 2018 3:41 AM
QUEENSLANDERS can expect their power bills to fall by about $50 in 2020.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed Ergon and Energex were proposing a one-off 10 per cent real reduction in distribution network charges for the average residential customer.

The saving measure will be delivered in July 2020, and is tipped to save the average residential customer $54 and the average small business customer $50.

"This one-off reduction in distribution network charges is in addition to the, on average, 7 per cent annual reductions my government has delivered every year since 2015," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"In 2015, we promised there was a better way for Queenslanders than selling our electricity networks - that by merging our network business we could deliver savings."

