New equipment at Ipswich hospital to help sick children

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Julie Eaton, Shannon Tully, Steve Rainbow and Andrew Coates with new parents Hayley and Steve Kellner with son Percy. Rob Williams

THE Humpty Dumpty Foundation, 1200kms for Kids, Swich On Inc and Savco will be making a difference to Ipswich Hospital.

The dedicated team raised thousands to donate a $4780 jaundice detector to the Children and Family department and a $1760 RAD-5 pulse oximeter to the Maternity Ward.

All babies are checked for jaundice (yellowing of the skin) daily.

The jaundice detector helps clinicians determine the jaundice levels through the skin without harming the baby.

If jaundice is left untreated, there is a possibility of cerebral palsy, deafness and/or brain damage.

Accurate measurement of a pulse rate, oxygen saturation and blood flow is essential in assessing the status and treatment implications for paediatric patients.

The RAD-5 pulse oximeter helps nurses record arterial oxygen levels accurately and efficiently and quickly track any changes.

Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder and executive chairman Paul Francis OAM said 1200kms for Kids, Swich On Inc and Savco's support of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and the local community was 'immeasurable'.

"Their support of families in Ipswich means children have access to the latest life-saving medical equipment. I applaud this contribution to Ipswich Hospital as it demonstrates their commitment to the wider community," he said.

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation Having has raised over $60million and continues to make a significant impact on the lives of sick and injured children in over 380 hospitals and health service centres across Australia. The foundation was established over 28 years ago by MrFrancis OAM.

Through annual fundraising initiatives in 2017, the foundation delivered about 500 pieces of medical equipment to hospitals across Australia.

One of the foundation's breakthrough fundraising methods was the creation of 'Humpty's Wish List' in 2001. Each piece of equipment on the regularly updated Wish List has been requested specifically by a hospital.