Equality is still far away for women

MORE than 100 people turned out to hear former Olympic gold medallist Libby Trickett speak at an International Women's Day lunch at the Orion Hotel today.

Ms Trickett who is currently the Queensland Mental Health Ambassador shared a personal story about a time when her female team mates helped her at the Beijing Olympics.

"Women are so much better when we support and encourage each other,” Ms Trickett said. "We need to champion women. We will be better for it.”

Ms Trickett said a recent statistic showed that women were paid 20 per cent less than men in similar jobs.

"That's still really disappointing.”

But it was positive that the number of women at board level had risen from 8 per cent to 30 per cent.

"We are seeing change. A shift where the boundaries and barriers placed in the past start to be dismantled.”

The event was the third organised by the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Neil Coupland said funds raised at the event would support DVAC.

"Men can come too,” he said of the annual event.

Pre-loved work clothes were also collected to help underprivileged people get back into the workforce.

"I think anything we can do to promote women within the community is a positive thing.”

Mr Coupland said equality in the work place still hadn't been fully achieved.

"If a woman is doing the same job as a man, why shouldn't they get the same pay?”

MC and co-organiser Tracy Sheen said the event was held as a chance to give something back to the community.

"There wasn't really an International Women's Day event in the area that was giving back.

"Every year we keep growing. Equality needs to infiltrate all areas, from government to sport to business.”

Ms Sheen said women made up 47 per cent of all employees and earned $250 less a week than men for the same hours and the same job description.

She also found that women were found to have about $113,000 less super than the average male.

"This one killed me.”