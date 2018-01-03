Menu
Epic photos of purple Queensland storm

The storm which hit Townsville turned the sky an eerie purple colour. Photo Clinton Bradford
by ANDREW BACKHOUSE

A THUNDERSTORM which broke over Townsville turned the sky an eerier purple colour and put on an amazing light show.

The lightning storm hit Townsville about 6.30pm overnight and produced a spectacular display of lightning.

More than 1000 homes lost power including homes in Bohle Plains, Bohle, Deeragun and Shaw.

The Bureau of Meteorology's official rain guage showed 11mm fell over the weather station at Townsville Airport.

Photographers were on hand to capture the might of the stunning storm.

WHO GOT THE RAIN

Bushland Beach AL: 46mm

Sanders Ck AK: 22mm

Stony Ck AL: 19mm

Pallarenda: 11mm

Townsville Airport: 11mm

Brabons AL 10mm

Mcdonalds AL: 10mm

Rooneys Bridge: 10mm

Kirwan: 9mm

Garbutt: 6mm

Aitkenvale: 6mm

Annandale: 5mm

Vincent: 5mm

SEE THE PHOTOS BELOW

 

A storm hits Townsville on January 2, 2018. Photo: Jessie May
A storm hits Townsville on January 2, 2018. Photo: Jessie May

 

Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo: Lisa Howard

 

 

 

 

 

Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo Michael Thomas
Photo Michael Thomas
Photo Richard Holliday
Photo Richard Holliday
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo Dee Cahill
Photo Dee Cahill
Photo: Townsville Bulletin
Photo: Townsville Bulletin
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo: Lisa Howard
Photo Clinton Bradford
Photo Clinton Bradford
Photo Lisa Marie
Photo Lisa Marie
Photo Sally Lauder
Photo Sally Lauder
Photo Sara Ramsden
Photo Sara Ramsden
Photo Kerrie Miskell
Photo Kerrie Miskell
Photo Cassidy Waldon
Photo Cassidy Waldon
Photo Brendan Donza
Photo Brendan Donza
Photo Rylee Berrigan
Photo Rylee Berrigan
Photo Ray A J Kyle
Photo Ray A J Kyle
Photo MeeMee Baira
Photo MeeMee Baira
Photo Joel Pultz
Photo Joel Pultz

Topics:  storm townsville weather

Local Partners