Epic photos of purple Queensland storm

The storm which hit Townsville turned the sky an eerie purple colour. Photo Clinton Bradford

The storm which hit Townsville turned the sky an eerie purple colour. Photo Clinton Bradford

A THUNDERSTORM which broke over Townsville turned the sky an eerier purple colour and put on an amazing light show.

The lightning storm hit Townsville about 6.30pm overnight and produced a spectacular display of lightning.

More than 1000 homes lost power including homes in Bohle Plains, Bohle, Deeragun and Shaw.

The Bureau of Meteorology's official rain guage showed 11mm fell over the weather station at Townsville Airport.

Photographers were on hand to capture the might of the stunning storm.

WHO GOT THE RAIN

Bushland Beach AL: 46mm

Sanders Ck AK: 22mm

Stony Ck AL: 19mm

Pallarenda: 11mm

Townsville Airport: 11mm

Brabons AL 10mm

Mcdonalds AL: 10mm

Rooneys Bridge: 10mm

Kirwan: 9mm

Garbutt: 6mm

Aitkenvale: 6mm

Annandale: 5mm

Vincent: 5mm

SEE THE PHOTOS BELOW

A storm hits Townsville on January 2, 2018. Photo: Jessie May

Photo: Lisa Howard

Photo: Lisa Howard

Photo: Lisa Howard

Photo: Lisa Howard

Photo Michael Thomas

Photo Richard Holliday

Photo: Lisa Howard

Photo Dee Cahill

Photo: Townsville Bulletin

Photo: Lisa Howard

Photo Clinton Bradford

Photo Lisa Marie

Photo Sally Lauder

Photo Sara Ramsden

Photo Kerrie Miskell

Photo Cassidy Waldon

Photo Brendan Donza

Photo Rylee Berrigan

Photo Ray A J Kyle

Photo MeeMee Baira