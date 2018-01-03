Epic photos of purple Queensland storm

A THUNDERSTORM which broke over Townsville turned the sky an eerier purple colour and put on an amazing light show.
The lightning storm hit Townsville about 6.30pm overnight and produced a spectacular display of lightning.
More than 1000 homes lost power including homes in Bohle Plains, Bohle, Deeragun and Shaw.
The Bureau of Meteorology's official rain guage showed 11mm fell over the weather station at Townsville Airport.
Photographers were on hand to capture the might of the stunning storm.
WHO GOT THE RAIN
Bushland Beach AL: 46mm
Sanders Ck AK: 22mm
Stony Ck AL: 19mm
Pallarenda: 11mm
Townsville Airport: 11mm
Brabons AL 10mm
Mcdonalds AL: 10mm
Rooneys Bridge: 10mm
Kirwan: 9mm
Garbutt: 6mm
Aitkenvale: 6mm
Annandale: 5mm
Vincent: 5mm
SEE THE PHOTOS BELOW