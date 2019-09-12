Epic new change to this weekend's Colour Run

BRIGHT WAY TO GO: After last year's success, the Spring Colour Run is making a return and this year they've upped the ante with the colour.

BRIGHT WAY TO GO: After last year's success, the Spring Colour Run is making a return and this year they've upped the ante with the colour. Dominic Elsome

AFTER the colourful inaugural run last year, the Spring Colour Run makes its return.

Lockyer Lightning Multisport is again hosting the event, this on Saturday at 2pm and president Brent Loughman said the club was pleased with last year's event.

"We were actually a little bit overwhelmed with the response actually, we weren't expecting as many people as we got so it went really well," Mr Loughman said. "Everyone had lots of fun and we got lots of great feedback after the event so we were keen to do it again this year."

He said the popularity of the run was down to everyone just wanting to let loose occasionally.

"I think it's the big kid in all of us that just wants to get a little bit dirty and have fun while doing it," he said.

"You get all sorts of people of different ages and they all just seem to come together as one - it was brilliant to see."

This year the club has doubled the number of stations and colours with which to bombard runners.

"We've got eight stations instead of four stations - double the different colours as well, so instead of the standard four colours, we've now got eight different colours," he said.

"We've upped the ante with making sure everyone gets really colourful and really coated in that powder."

The course is an easy 2km on a flat grass surface, so everyone can get involved - including the family dog.

Mr Loughman said the run was the cheapest in south-east Queensland thanks to support from OBT Financial and Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

He said the event wouldn't be possible without volunteers.

"It's just wonderful to get the community involved in something like this and they've literally just come in droves to help out and volunteer," he said.

Purchase your tickets here: eventbrite - Laidley Colour Run

Event details

When: Saturday, 2pm

Where: Laidley Recreational Reserve, Ambrose St

Cost: $17

Course distance: 2km