Epic feat: Ipswich’s latest Qld champions defy threat

AS epic gold medal playoffs go, Ipswich's latest state champions can look back for years to come and say they triumphed in a classic.

The Ipswich Force under-14 girls completed their perfect unbeaten season by beating the gritty Gold Coast Waves 55-52 in today's Queensland championship Division 1 grand final.

The gripping basketball battle in Mackay could have gone either way until the final seven seconds when captain Prasayus Notoa nailed the most crucial free throw of the game.

Until then, Gold Coast threatened to end Ipswich's incredible run of victories, which built momentum through the BQJBC series where the Force girls also conquered allcomers.

But today's grand final was Ipswich's biggest test.

After defeating their five previous state opponents by between 22 and 62 points, Ipswich suddenly were 10-12 points down for much of the final.

However, as proud coach Charlene Notoa regularly declared: "These girls don't like to lose''.

They fought doggedly in the last quarter, finally gaining the lead 48-47 with three minutes, 40 seconds remaining.

Gold Coast wouldn't surrender, living up to their reputation of counter-attacking in waves.

Gold Coast tried to regain the lead through a three-point attempt that missed with just 53 second left. Two unsuccessful free throws with nine seconds on the clock also gave the Gold Coast hope of victory.

However, Ipswich also reminded everyone why they are fittingly called Force.

Despite an uncharacteristic slow start, they battled through the nerves and missed shots to hang tough. They trailed 18-10 at quarter time, 30-20 at halftime and 40-36 heading into the final period.

The girls found a way to win when it mattered most.

The Ipswich Force under-14 team that won the BQJBC and Queensland titles.

Coach Notoa and her support network played a vital role. They had prepared the girls well before, during and after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Notoa has immense pride and faith in every member of her team, instilling confidence from their hard work and extra initiative.

The victorious Ipswich Force under-14 girls team is: Isabella Kichen, Alexis Beasley, Sharni Reisinger, Hayley Rogers, Rhyanna Ape, Isabella Mirkovic, Tereise Reupena, Prasayus Notoa (captain), Harmony Seumanutafa, Artiria Ormsby. Coach: Charlene Notoa. Assistant coach: Max Seumanutafa. Team managers: Clesia Ape and Seta Reupena.

Today's grand final victory was also a fitting final tribute to popular junior coach Lito Cabili who passed away just before the tournament.

The Ipswich Force team dedicated their success to Lito and his family.

Ipswich's amazing girls had cruised into the grand final after beating the Cairns Dolphins 74-46 in Sunday's semi-final.

Ipswich's earlier wins were over Logan 60-32, South West Metro 65-37, Brisbane Capitals Gold 76-14 and host team Mackay 59-28.

That represented winning margins of 165 points across five games heading into the cliffhanger grand final.

But fighting back to clinch the grand final the way they did showed the Force girls have as much spirit as they have skill on the basketball court.