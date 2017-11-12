Epic feat: How Ipswich athlete pushed through his limits

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

WHEN an athlete "backs off'' their training program from 200km to 100km a week, they can safely be called an "ultra'' competitor.

But for Ipswich runner Paul Shard, still covering some massive distances highlights the flexible approach behind his incredible success.

Inspired by Paralympian Kurt Fearnley, Shard recently finished fourth in one of the toughest ultra marathons in Australia.

His epic performance was completing his first Nerang 100 Miler in 26 hours, 44 minutes and 21 seconds.

The gruelling challenge on a looped course through forest and over steep hills started on the Saturday at 6am. Shard crossed the finish line at 8.44am the next morning.

He endured character-testing heat, cramping and mental torture before finding something special.

"I was coming fifth on the last lap and I got to that stage where I just wanted to finish,'' Shard, 45, said.

"But there's a section in the run where you go down a valley and come back out.

"I saw the fourth placed guy coming the other way and he looked absolutely wrecked, and that was with about 15k to go.

"I just looked at my mate and we didn't say anything . . . it was just like I hit the switch in my head and all of a sudden I could run again.

"And I was just running really strong and passed him at about 12k to go.''

Shard held his spot to complete his second ultra-marathon.

"This was definitely the hardest run I've ever done,'' the Brassall-based athlete said.

"With the temperature reaching 34 degrees on the Saturday, it was so hot out there in the first three laps (each 25km). I couldn't wait for the sun to go down.''

Shard's effort was behind winner Kevin Muller, a Brisbane ultra marathon runner and Australian representative. Muller won the 100m journey for the second time, taking 23 hours, 51 minutes and 51 seconds.

After cramping early in the heat at the 40km mark, Shard revealed another motivation after reading Fearnley's book "Pushing the Limits".

"If Kurt Fearnley can crawl the Kokoda track in Papua New Guinea with no legs, then I can do the 100km again,'' Shard said.

"I thought I have the do the 100 miler . . . and tick a box of doing a 100 miler. You don't do them too often.''

Nicknamed Shardy, the Ipswich athlete also showed his tenacity in winning his first ultra marathon at the same course a year earlier.

On that occasion, Shard needed 13 hours, six minutes and seven seconds to claim victory in the inaugural Nerang 100km trail race.

His latest venture was 60km longer.

"I'm not in a hurry to do another one again. That was tough,'' he said.

Shard thanked his pace runners at Nerang, training mates and support crew for helping him reach the finish.

Remarkably, Shard's two ultra marathon successes came after he recovered from a debilitating back injury due to a bulging disc. He needed an operation in July 2014 just to be able to walk again.

Shard is proud being able to conquer such challenges.

He coaches middle distance runners at the Ipswich Little Athletics Centre.

"Hopefully I've inspired someone to set themselves a goal and go out and achieve it,'' he said.

Just like Fearnley inspired Shard.