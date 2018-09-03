'Hair-raising': Epic design a winner with judges

Pirekopa Taylor with his winning design worn by model model Rebecca Madigan.

IN his first time entering the Brisbane Hair Expo hairdresser Pirekopa Taylor has walked away with first place in the avant-garde category.

Mr Taylor, who has been hairdressing for 14 years grew up in New Zealand with five brothers and five sisters.

"Since I was a kid I always wanted to do hair dressing. I decided to go into it and pursue my passion," he said.

"I did my sisters hair growing up, I still am."

Mr Taylor who has worked at Epic Hair Designs in Springfield since February said the salon gave him the option to enter his first competition in Australia last month.

Pirekopa Taylor designs his avant garde winning piece at the Brisbane Hair Expo on model Rebecca Madigan.

"I took the chance and started designing an outfit."

Three months later he had designed the winning piece, an avant-garde Queen based on Queen Elizabeth played by Cate Blanchett.

But he didn't think he would win in the fashion forward category.

"I just kinda went into it doing my best. I have a passion to create."

The dress was made of plastic table cloth cut into strips and sewed onto string with tulle and the hair design incorporates wool.

"This is stuff I do on the side myself. It's good to be recognised for it."