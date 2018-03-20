Environmental groups bag event despite huge pest fish haul

Springfield Lakes residents say fishing event causes more harm than good.

Springfield Lakes residents say fishing event causes more harm than good. Iain Curry

TWO Springfield Lakes' environmental groups are calling for the enforcement of No Fishing signs.

The Springfield Lakes Environmental Protection Group and Environment Matters 2 Us spokesperson Gaby Ricketts said residents were fed up with illegal fishing and believed the recent Spring Lake Pest Fishing Classic only encouraged the illegal activity.

"The residents of Springfield Lakes are angry and disappointed the Ipswich City Council and Lendlease did not consult the local community before giving this event the green light," Ms Ricketts said.

"The key message here is that a one-day, line fishing event is not a very effective, sustained control strategy of managing noxious fish," Ms Ricketts said.

Ipswich City Council Health, Security and Community Safety Committee chairperson and Division 9 councillor Sheila Ireland said residents had been consulted prior to the event.

"Community groups and residents have been involved with discussions on fishing in the lake for some time," Cr Ireland said.

"Discussions showed some people were in favour of fishing at the lake and some people did not agree with it.

"One-off pest fishing events can be a way to assist with eradicating pest fish, can provide an educational opportunity to the public and is one way to compromise on the issue."

Lendlease said the event was just one way of making an impact to the pest species and General Manager for Communities in Queensland, Guy Gibson said they had achieved a great result.

"We had just over 200 people attend on Saturday and $1075 was raised for restocking the lake with native species," Mr Gibson said.

"899 tilapia and 69 barred grunter were caught, equating to 144kg of pest fish removed from the lake."

The lake remains a No Fishing area.