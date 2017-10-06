Entrepreneur summit teaches kids how to thrive in business

WHETHER you want to be your own boss or climb the career ladder, you must have an entrepreneurial mindset.

That was the message heard by guests at the Entrepreneurship Summit in Springfield recently.

Organised by USQ's Career Development team, in conjunction with Little Tokyo Two, the event attracted USQ students and local high schoolers interested to learn more about what it takes to start their own business or future-proof their career.

The event aimed to teach students the key concepts around being and thinking like an entrepreneur and to understand how those skills could be used to achieve career goals.

It was also a chance to hear from some of Australia's most successful start-ups and established business professionals, including 2016 Brisbane Young Business Person of the Year Jock Fairweather and Springfield Land Corporation Managing Director Raynuha Sinnathamby.

Other presenters included Victor Vicario, Sally Dwyer, Ryan Tattle and Jordan Duffy.

USQ Executive Dean (Faculty of Business, Education, Law and Arts) Professor Barbara de la Harpe said the event was an ideal opportunity for USQ students who had the entrepreneurial drive to succeed in business.

"At USQ, our focus is to make sure we produce future-ready graduates who want to drive social change, contribute to community development and thrive in a complex, ever-changing world,” Professor de la Harpe said.

"With such a growing demand for innovative and creative skills, it is important we foster entrepreneurial capacity in students so they can apply these skills across all facets of their life, including their study and career.”

Mr Fairweather, Director of Little Tokyo Two, shared his insights on the future of business and had plenty of advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

"The future of jobs will be based around creativity, problem solving and building true relationships with people,” he said.

"If you have the opportunity to take an internship at your dream company then take it and do everything in your power to deliver the best value and execute as much as you can for that company because you are sure to get a lot out of it.

"If you want to start your own business, it is very unlikely you will achieve what your ideal vision is in a short period of time, so you need to learn some important lessons along the way and lay those building blocks to get there.”

To learn more about USQ Career Development, visit the website.