Enthralled by Maja's earthy blues and soul

EMERGE's Calen Le Couteur recently spoke with singer-songwriter Maja to talk about her upcoming sophomore EP, Still Bleeding.

C: What first got you into music?

M: I was very into music as a child, when I was five I loved singing and writing songs. My mum always said that I would make up little tunes and yeah I just loved it.

C: What music did you listen to growing up?

M: I used to listen to Britney Spears when I was a kid (laughs), all the pop classics like Vanessa Amorosi. Then when I got older it was more Aretha Franklin and more soulful kind of music. When I was a teenager, I was obsessed with Arctic Monkeys but now it's a lot of everything.

C: What was the first instrument you picked up?

M: I first played the violin, another girl was playing violin in my high school and I then decided I wanted to also play. I never really practised though so my parents got up me a bit (laughs).

C: What can you tell me about your released single, Wake Up and Find?

M: I wrote after coming home from Woodfood Folk Festival. I was thinking a lot about you know trusting in the universe that everything would work out and you would wake up and find out and discover all these things about yourself and other people.

C: On August 4, you are releasing your second EP, Still Bleeding, can you tell me about the EP?

M: All the songs were written in 2015 so they are all about the events that were happening in that time and it felt like a big transitional period going from university into becoming an adult. I was going through a lot of change, I was travelling, moving house and getting my heart broken. I kind of got back into an unhealthy relationship and that's what Still Bleeding is about repeating those patterns and feeling stuck.

C: How have you progressed as an artist since releasing your self-titled EP?

M: I have learnt a lot more about myself, the music industry and working with people. I've just grown and learnt so much, I don't think you really stop working so hopefully next year I'll come back with even more.

C: What are some of the best gigs you've ever played and why?

M: Red Deer Festival last year with my band, and Woodfood were awesome.

C: What are some of your favourite venues in Australia, and why?

M: I went to the Forum, It's amazing, I also love the Tivoli.

C: What is the best gig you've been to and why?

M: Bon Iver at the Tivoli, he had like a nine-piece band and everyone was just so tight. I went with my friend and sung along, it was amazing.

C: Are there any recent releases that have stood out to you?

M: Again, Bon Iver (laughs), the last album was amazing. I really love Laura Marling, she's always just consistently good. She put out an album called Short Movie last year and that was really good. I've also been listening to new Haim album recently and that's also pretty good.

C: What are you looking forward to in 2017?

M: I'm going to be touring in September for the upcoming EP, that's going to be in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Ballarat and Bendigo so really keen to do that. I'm going to be doing the Melbourne show with a band, but the rest of the tour solo. I'm hoping to also record more music.

C: If you ad three words to describe your music, which would you use?

M: Probably heartfelt, soulful and vulnerable.