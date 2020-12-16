Entertainment business chips in for Salvos’ food appeal
IPSWICH’S iPlay entertainment arcade at Riverlink has jumped in to help the Salvos’ replenish emergency food stocks over Christmas.
Every Salvation Army centre in the country maintains a food pantry to help desperate and hungry families.
Stocks will be severely diminished over the holidays, prompting iPlay to volunteer to collect donations of non-perishable food throughout December.
To encourage people to make donations iPlay will be rewarding everyone who
contributes with free game vouchers.
All iPlay venues throughout Queensland, NSW, ACT and Western Australia will be taking
part in the Salvo’s Food Drive.