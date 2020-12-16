Menu
Salvation Army centres throughout Australia maintain emergency food pantries such as this one in Ipswich, to assist families in times of need.
News

Entertainment business chips in for Salvos’ food appeal

Andrew Korner
16th Dec 2020 3:30 PM
IPSWICH’S iPlay entertainment arcade at Riverlink has jumped in to help the Salvos’ replenish emergency food stocks over Christmas.

Every Salvation Army centre in the country maintains a food pantry to help desperate and hungry families.

Stocks will be severely diminished over the holidays, prompting iPlay to volunteer to collect donations of non-perishable food throughout December.

To encourage people to make donations iPlay will be rewarding everyone who

contributes with free game vouchers.

All iPlay venues throughout Queensland, NSW, ACT and Western Australia will be taking

part in the Salvo’s Food Drive.

