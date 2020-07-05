Menu
A woman has sparked debate after she took to Reddit asking for peoples’ opinion her choice of baby name for a girl.
ENTER NOW: Ipswich's Cutest Babies of 2020

5th Jul 2020
FROM IVF miracles to cheeky twins and sweet smiles, Ipswich sure does produce some cute babies.

Today, The Queensland Times puts out the call to find Ipswich's cutest bub. Once the entries come in, we will be calling on our readers to vote. Over the coming weeks we will be calling for your vote across a number of other categories, including: Most Stylish Bubs Miracle Bubs Cutest Twins The most popular entries in each category will then be included in the ultimate vote for Ipswich's Cutest Bub for 2020.   To submit your bub's photo, head to the QT Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes/ and comment on the post at the top of the feed. Include the name of the category you wish to enter also if you'd like.

