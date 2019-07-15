Ensuring the memory of our brave Diggers live on

RESEARCHING: Sandi Jones shows off the digital kiosk at the Cooneana Heritage Centre.

MEMBERS of the Ipswich Historical Society have been busy digitalising photographs and service records of those who fought for our country in World War I.

Sandi Jones, along with Olivia McMahon, have been researching the names of the men who listed on the society's honour boards and uploading documents to the new digital kiosk.

Their colleague Terry Smith is the information technology expert and has been ensuring the kiosk is running smoothly.

Visitors to the centre will be able to click on a soldier's name and learn more about their life, their military service and where they are laid to rest.

Mrs Jones said this was a way of ensuring their legacy continued to live on, now and into the future.

"Seeing their photographs and details on the screen, helps them to live again," she said.

"A lot of research needs to be done, but we have been looking through the national archives and the Discovering Anzacs website."

As the team works their way through the list of names, they have come to realise they need some extra help from the community.

They have issued a call-out asking descendants of the following soldiers to contribute photographs if they can.

They are currently searching for photographs to go with the following names:

Killed in action

Private Thomas Allan - Service no. 1695, who was a miner before enlistment. He was single, born in Perth, Scotland with his mother, Mrs Margaret Allan, his next of kin living in Milton, Brisbane.

Private David Martin - Service no. 6460, a shipwright born in Wallsend, Northumberland, whose next of kin was his wife, Mrs Mary Ann Martin, living in Panton Street, Woodend, Ipswich.

Private Hugh Goodwin McWatters - Service no. 7098, who was a carriage builder at the Queensland Government Railway Workshops in Ipswich. He was a single man who lived in Brassall. His next of kin was his father, John Alexander McWatters, of Lawrence St, Ipswich.

Returned servicemen

Private Claude Vivian Blandford (misspelled as Blanford on the honour board) - Service no. 815, who was a plumber before enlistment. Married to Mrs Bertha Blandford of Tivoli Hill, North Ipswich.

Private James Brockie - Service no. 7022, worked as a furnace man, sometimes called a fireman, before enlistment. His wife, Mrs Georgina Brockie, and their three children lived in Down St, North Ipswich.

If you are able to help the Ipswich Historical Society with images, email sandij@optusnet.com.au or phone the society on 3282 0358.

If you would like to see the kiosk, and the many other displays, the Cooneana Heritage Centre is located at 1041 Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum.

The Cooneana Heritage Centre is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-2pm and on the second and fourth Sunday of each month.