Ensure you keep the home fires burning during winter

CHECK-UP: Ipswich Skylights owner Brian Scott said many wood fireplaces have sat idle for several months and will need a service.

CHECK-UP: Ipswich Skylights owner Brian Scott said many wood fireplaces have sat idle for several months and will need a service.

WINTER is around the corner and with it the need to ensure wood-burning fireplaces are checked before the cold weather sets in.

Ipswich Skylights owner Brian Scott said many wood fireplaces have sat idle for several months and will need a check.

He recommends they be checked every two years because, in some winters, they are not used very much.

Mr Scott said that a flue fire can occur if they are not clean out properly and these fires are essentially not able to be controlled.

"Some people think if they had a fire only a few times in the season that is okay.

The reality is that is more dangerous than if it is on most nights.

It effectively is being cleaned by higher level of use.”

The business is undergoing some changes to keep pace with the dynamics of the industry.

"We are not selling wood fires any more.

"I still do all the installation and servicing but other larger retailers have come into the market and we just cannot compete,” he said.

Ipswich Skylights continue to sell skylights, solar-powered skylights, polly batts, whirlybirds, and roof and gutter repairs.

The new Redi-lite solar-powered skylight is an exciting innovation.

The concept is based on having access through the day to bring light into darker parts of the home or in the pantry with the benefit of battery back-up to have light in the home when the sun goes down.

"They work on sunlight and UV rays.

"There are different-sized solar panels depending on the demand.

"There is a selection of lights right down to down lights. The lights can be dim,” he said

This has introduced a green solution into the home that is affordable.

"I find people in two-storey homes use these lights for stairwells - it is a safety measure.”

Mr Scott founded Ipswich Skylight in 1988.

He started out from a spare room in the family home.

He was a jet mechanic in the RAAF and the family wanted to stay in Ipswich.

The only way to achieve this was to retire from the air force.

Mr Scott also became a roof plumber and established the business in the early days making skylights for colleagues.

Brian Scott is innovative and over the years has developed a lot of concepts from his own designs.

He has a real eye for being able to see the application and working out a solution. He can make something out of nothing.

"I am on the road a lot more these days.

" I can meet clients at the shop or most call me. I still cover Ipswich and the surrounding areas.

Some of the wood fires are DIY products but people do get into some trouble. I get the call and sort it out,” he said.

"It is better if people think about the coming winter now and get booked in for a service.

What often happens is it turns cold and people are chasing to get it checked.

I know it is hard to think about fireplaces when it is still so hot, but best to be prepared,” Mr Scott said.

Check out more at www.ipswichskylights.com.au or at 65 Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich. Phone 3201 5222 for appointments or more information.