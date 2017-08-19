'Ensure the least hated wins': How to make your vote count

GETTING IN EARLY: Ipswich residents cast their vote at the WG Hayden Humanities Centre pre-poll voting booth.

A POLITICAL expert is urging Ipswich voters to fill out their entire ballot paper to ensure the winner of the mayoral by-election is voted in by a true majority.

Ipswich residents will go to the polls today to vote in their 50th mayor, following the resignation of Paul Pisasale.

There are 11 candidates and voters have a range of choices when it comes to filling out their ballot paper.

Most candidates have urged voters to simply put a "1” next to their name.

Dr Paul Williams is a senior lecturer at Griffith University.

But political expert Dr Paul Williams has different advice. He said all voters should exercise their democratic rights and fill out every box on the ballot paper.

With the election expected to come down to preferences, Dr Williams said numbering each box was essential.

"The idea of preferential voting is designed not to ensure the most loved candidate wins, but to ensure the least hated wins,” Dr Williams said.

"I would be urging voters to complete their entire ballot paper given it's such a large field and there is no clear favourite.”

He said theoretically one person could win off just 10% of the vote.

Optional Preferential Voting can be confusing. Voters who choose to only put a "1” next to the name of their favourite candidate will only have their vote considered once, known as an exhausted vote.

It means if it comes down to preferences, ballot papers with just a "1” will be put aside while those who have filled out the entire paper will be counted again, according to the additional numbers beside candidates' names.

To win this by-election, a candidate needs 50% of the votes (plus one).

The system is Optional Preferential Voting and on the day, voters will have the choice of simply putting a "1” for their favourite candidate, numbering the boxes 1 to 3, or numbering all the boxes.

If none of the candidates manage to achieve 50% or more from the "1” votes, then it goes to preferences.

In that instance, the ECQ will select the ballot papers of the lowest-performing candidate and sort through them, moving that person's vote to their second choice. That process continues until there is a winner with 50% of the votes that remain in the count.