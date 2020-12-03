Enrolments soaring at fiercely innovative school

Springfield's Hymba Yumba independent School's unique approach to learning has secured it a spot in the top 50 most innovative schools in Australia, 2020.

Springfield's Hymba Yumba independent School's unique approach to learning has secured it a spot in the top 50 most innovative schools in Australia, 2020.

PROUDLY First Nation and fiercely innovative, a small independent Springfield school has embraced unconventional education styles and is thriving.

Hymba Yumba independent School’s unique approach to learning has secured it a spot in the top 50 most innovative schools in Australia, 2020.

It’s the first Indiginous school to make the list.

Opening nine years ago, Hymba Yumba has soared in popularity, growing by 80 enrolments this year alone.

LOCAL NEWS: Dodgy builders inflate prices, promise govt grant

Next year it will run at capacity, with 260 students, a growth rate of 30 per cent.

Principal Peter Foster said the school prided itself on its innovation.

“We have a very innovative program that is embedded in Indiginous culture and is one of the leading programs in education in Australia,” he said.

“We are proud of what we’re achieving, especially over the last 12 months. We’ve just got the engine started.”

During the past year, Hymba Yumba has transformed to put the students at the centre.

Most notably, it was the first school in the country to launch a therapy dog training program, in which students train the dogs.

It has also embarked on a global education program across a handful of countries and has started a vertical wellbeing program so older students are able to mentor younger students.

“Every day, they start in a yarning circle where they have wellbeing check ins and focus on their day,” Mr Foster said.

“When they get into their classes, they’re very engaged in their education.”

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich research trio among top 1% in world

Mr Foster said next year would be bigger and better.

“We’ll be focusing on being even better than we were this year in our teaching and learning, our wellbeing of students and our overall approach to 21st century education,” he said.

“We’re very determined about what we want to do.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.