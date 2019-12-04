Enrolments for $120 million education precinct close soon

ENROLMENTS for Ipswich's new $120 million education precinct have reached more than 300 students, with more still expected when it opens its doors next year.

Ripley Valley State Primary College will cater for prep to Year 6 students in 2020 and Ripley Valley State Secondary College will welcome Year 7 and 8 students.

Parents are being told to submit enrolment paperwork by December 13, which can be found online on the schools' websites.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College principal Brendan Krueger said enrolments for the high school are well over the 100 mark, but he was anticipating between 125-150 kids on the first day of term.

The primary school has about 200 students enrolled so far but 250 are expected next year.

"The buildings are on track and we've got the teachers in place ready for next year," Mr Krueger said.

"We'll be the only state school, that we're aware of, in Ipswich that will be a one-to-one laptop school. Every kid will have a laptop.

"We're starting to set up the classrooms in anticipation. We're doing a lot of the ordering around that at the moment. We're looking at implementing some really innovative stuff.

"We're preparing them for the 21st century."

Mr Kruger said there had been plenty of interest from families from outside the catchment.

"There's been a lot of interest from people from interstate … a lot will depend on capacity," he said.

"A lot of them are defence families who are moving into the area."

Visit the school's website or Facebook page for more information or to enrol.