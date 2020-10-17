Menu
Deebing Heights Early Learning Centre opened its doors in June.
Deebing Heights Early Learning Centre opened its doors in June.
Business

Enrolment at new childcare centre already half full

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
PLANS to open a new childcare centre were well past the point of return by the time the coronavirus hit.

But, the community has proven it would take more than a pandemic to damper demand for a childcare facility in the Deebing Heights area.

Deebing Heights Early Learning Centre opened its doors in June, when Queensland’s coronavirus restrictions were in full swing.

Already, 60 children are enrolled at the new Deebing Heights Early Learning Centre.
Already, 60 children are enrolled at the new Deebing Heights Early Learning Centre.

Nominated Supervisor Tania Clarke said the timing hadn’t been much of a problem.

“It wasn’t too bad actually – it was quieter and we thought we would fill faster but now we’re starting to fill,” Ms Clarke said.

“Parents are feeling a bit more relaxed and have a bit more knowledge on COVID – obviously it was all new to everybody.”

Deebing Heights Early Learning Centre will employ 22 staff, once it's operating at full capacity.
Deebing Heights Early Learning Centre will employ 22 staff, once it’s operating at full capacity.

The centre, which is located across the road from Deebing Heights State School promises to employ 22 staff and accommodate 112 children.

Already, 60 children between six weeks and 12 years are enrolled.

Ms Clarke said the centre boasted a vegie garden.

“We have been growing herbs in the past few months, we’ve got five studios and already opened four of them,” she said.

“We supply all foods including morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea – and we supply nappies.”

