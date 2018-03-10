Menu
BITTERSWEET: Troy Dobinson is excited the Ipswich Cycle Park is finally coming to life after a seven-year battle.
ENOUGH: Troy's pledge for mum results in track opening

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A TUMULTUOUS seven-year battle will end tomorrow when Ipswich's state-of-the-art cycle park is opened.

From the serious racers to the toddlers learning to ride, the $3.3million facility will provide a safe place for all Ipswich residents to enjoy.

The concept was born from a community tragedy almost seven years ago when Troy Dobinson's mother, Narelle, was killed while riding at Amberley.

Within six weeks, two other cyclists died on the region's roads, prompting Mr Dobinson to declare enough was enough.

He founded the 24/7 Cycle Safety Fund to raise money and build a bike facility for the community.

"It's about something really s--- happening and turning that around into something good," he said.

When the site is officially opened at 10am on Sunday, Mr Dobinson's focus will be on the benefits to Ipswich.

"People talk about closure and all that sort of stuff," he said.

"I really haven't had time to really think about that.

"For me, it's more the achievement of; the track's down, lights are up and to celebrate what can happen if you don't give up.

"It's a family day. It's a community day."

The diverse facility will cater for all types of cyclists.

"It's for the racing guys. It's for the kids that are learning to ride, it's for fitness, it's for health and everything else," Mr Dobinson said.

"It's a facility for all those people that are out there that just enjoy fitness, whether they run, ride walk or whatever, it's all in that precinct.

"It was always about setting up the facility that's council owned, council maintained and is going to be there for 100 years."

Mr Dobinson's resilience in lobbying for the site resulted in a funding commitment from the State Government, council and community support.

"You just don't give up. It's one of those things where you can get knocked but you've got to keep getting up and looking to the next stage," he said.

