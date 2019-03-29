OPINION: Enough strain on our highway

THE rapid and large scale expansion once anticipated for the RAAF base may not have eventuated, however, there would be no disputing the urgent need for improvements to the Cunningham Highway from Yamanto to Amberley.

RAAF-related traffic aside, the route has taken on its fair share of additional vehicles due to developments west of Ipswich in recent years, including those at Rosewood and Walloon.

Meanwhile, Ipswich's booming population around Ripley will also have an effect on that area, with the link to the Centenary Highway extension close by.

In addition to their campaign for action on the highway, which is years passed its use-by date, Willowbank Residents are also closely monitoring the application for a new dump operation at the site of the Jeebropilly mine.

If this proposal progresses as planned, it will result in a significant increase in heavy vehicles on that particular section of the Cunningham Highway, to the tune of about 160 a day.