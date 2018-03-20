'Enough is enough': Tirade against labour hire starts in Gladstone

Opposition leader Bill Shorten will be in Gladstone today.

A NATIONAL campaign against "unfair" labour hire practices will begin in Gladstone tonight at a town hall meeting with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Mr Shorten, alongside Labor's newly endorsed federal election candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers, will accuse labour hire companies of undercutting workers' wages and offering little job security.

Mr Shorten, a former national secretary of the Australian Workers' Union, and Mr Beers, an AWU organiser, will argue that the "devastating" misuse of labour hire is affecting communities across Central Queensland.

"Enough is enough," Mr Shorten said.

"The lack of job security makes it harder for these workers to pay the rent and the bills.

"It also means they are locked out of the housing market, unable to buy their own first home."

Mr Beers, who will be contesting the seat of Flynn for a second time, said he had seen the impact labour hire has on workers and families.

"It strips workers of all of their rights and protections," he said.

"Workers who are employed through dodgy labour hire arrangements find themselves in a position where they can't speak up about anything at work because the minute they do they risk losing their job."

The 27-year-old, who was officially endorsed as Labor's candidate on Friday, said workers living under "dodgy" labour hire arrangements live in fear that their employment will be terminated.

The meeting will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre tonight from 5.30pm.

Residents can also put their questions to Mr Shorten during an open Q and A session.

Visit the Queensland Labor website to RSVP.