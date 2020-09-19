Menu
VIDEO: Enormous six-year-old is a football monster

by Mollie Walker, New York Post
19th Sep 2020 10:03 AM

 

This isn't any ordinary six-year-old.

In a viral video of a kids football team in Texas, America, an abnormally large six-year-old absolutely dominated his opponents, running through anyone who got in his way and delivering mean stiff-arm fends until he crossed into the end zone at the other end of the field for a touchdown.

The footage has been viewed nearly three million times and it's easy to see why.

His name is Aiden Smith and, at the age of six, he is already 156cm and 60kg. His father, Kirk Smith, played quarterback and has thoroughly enjoyed watching all the attention his son has received.

"But just to see him have the confidence and accolades that he's getting right now, it's absolutely amazing," the elder Smith told TMX News.

"This is something that he works on by himself, I just want to see that my son has the drive for the game, there's no point in my pushing him if this is not what he wants."

Aiden's coach, Tony Davis, said he's coached a lot of little boys before but that Aiden is the biggest one he's ever worked with.

"His skills are amazing, he's big, he's fast," Davis said. "He's super strong, when we practice and I work in with him, I have to really use my grown man strength sometimes to hold him off.

"He's incredible on skills, the sky's the limit for him in skills."

 

This story first appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as Enormous 6-year-old is a football monster

