Enoch awaits report on interstate waste dumping in Ipswich

WASTELAND: An independent investigation into interstate rubbish transfer and dumping has been completed, but not yet released.

WASTELAND: An independent investigation into interstate rubbish transfer and dumping has been completed, but not yet released. Rob Williams

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

A REPORT into interstate waste dumping is being prepared by the Department of Environment and Science before being presented to the new minister responsible, Leeanne Enoch.

Four months after an investigation into cross-border dumping was launched, the State Government will soon receive a report on the matter.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Science confirmed the study had been completed and results were being compiled.

"The final report into the cross-border transport of waste has been received following a three-month independent investigation," he said.

"The department is currently reviewing the report and it will be presented to the Minister at the conclusion of this process."

Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments group president Jim Dodrill called for the outcome of the investigation to be released.

He said Ipswich could not continue to be perceived as a waste ground and the dumping capital of Australia.

The three-month investigation was launched after a round-table, chaired by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and former Environment Minister Steven Miles, discussed long-term strategies to manage waste.

Ms Palaszczuk said it would "send a clear message to interstate waste generators and companies that Queensland is not a free for all".

In August Department of Main Roads officers began a compliance activity targeting waste vehicles across southeast Queensland.

Since then, 145 waste-related truck operators were stopped and inspected by environmental compliance staff, with some matters remaining under investigation.

Operation TORA, established in 2015 to target unlicensed waste management operators in Queensland, has also issued more than 85 enforcement measures.

The department spokesman said targeted enforcement activities would continue.

"As we have previously, this year the department will work with other government agencies to undertake further compliance activity of interstate transport of waste," he said.

People who witness unlawful waste transport, storage, disposal or recycling activities should phone 1300 130 372 or email pollutionhotline@ehp.qld. gov.au.