Enjoy a movie under the stars to support Crime Stoppers

FUN NIGHT OUT: Ipswich Volunteer Crimestoppers Committee secretary Teigan Hogbin, Linda Jensen from Ipswich Sports Club and Crimestopper Volunteer Committe police rep Sergeant Nadine Webster are looking forward to the upcoming movie night. Rob Williams

FIND your picnic blanket and grab your comfiest pillows and have them ready for next weekend's movie fundraiser night to help support Crime Stoppers.

Ipswich Volunteer Crime Stoppers Committee Police representative, Sergeant Nadine Webster, has been working behind the scenes with Ipswich Sports Club to host a great night of entertainment and fundraising on Friday, February 15.

They have chosen to screen the romantic comedy Man Up, which will be shown under the stars at 7.30pm.

Starring Simon Pegg and Lake Bell, this 2015 flick shares the tale of how a single woman takes the place of a stranger's blind date. Will she find her one true love? You will have to head along to see.

Tickets to the movie are $40 for two adults and includes refreshments and a lucky door ticket.

Raffle tickets and popcorn will also be available for purchase on the night.

No external food or beverages are permitted at this event.

If you are interested in heading along to support a good cause, you need to purchase your ticket by 3pm on Tuesday, February 12. A 30c free applies per ticket.

To book, log onto https://www.trybooking.com and search Ipswich Movie on the Green 2019.

This is an adults event only and there are no child-minding facilities.

Proceeds will go to Crime Stoppers, a not-for-profit community organisation.