'Fresh and fruity': Enjoy a glass at region's newest winery

EXCITING VENTURE: Marketing, events and cellar door executive, Emily Lochran at The Overflow Estate 1895, which will welcome guests at their first Eat Local Week event on June 8.

EXCITING VENTURE: Marketing, events and cellar door executive, Emily Lochran at The Overflow Estate 1895, which will welcome guests at their first Eat Local Week event on June 8. Cordell Richardson

A HISTORIC grazing property located between Beaudesert and Boonah has been transformed into a new tourist destination, offering a paddock to plate experience for both locals and visitors.

Located on the picturesque banks of Wyaralong Dam, The Overflow Estate 1895 will be the newest winery to open its cellar door in the Scenic Rim.

Emily Lochran and her business partner David Morgan are excited to welcome their first guests in July at their Eat Local Week event.

"This will be our first soft launch event, and the first opportunity that people are going to have to come in and have a look around," Mrs Lochran said.

"We will have approximately 200 people there for the event, as well as Brisbane chef Javier Cordina, who will be coming out and cooking up a Spanish feast for everyone."

Their first Eat Local Week event, Moda in the Vines, has already sold out, but the pair is planning more events for the remainder of the year.

The Overflow Estate 1895 features a brand new cellar which will stock the wines which have been made with the grapes from their 2,500 vines. The cellar door will be open to the public from August.

The Overflow Estate 1895 features a new cellar door and more than 2500 vines. Cordell Richardson

Mr Morgan explains their signature wines are "fresh, fruity and vibrant".

"The vineyard is a boutique vineyard which means it's carefully run. There is no mechanisation here. Everything is done by hand," he said.

"We have got three acres under vine, with 2,500 vines and we produce about 10,000 bottles every year.

"We have a few varieties here. The first one is a Vermentino, and that's a white wine from Sardinia.

"The second is a Fiano, and that's a white wine from Italy.

"The third is a Tempranillo, and that's a Spanish red.

"The fourth is a Montepulciano, and that's an Italian red.

"We have also got a sparkling wine and that is a combination of both the Vermentino and the Fiano.

"These varieties have been chosen for a number of different reasons - they are new age wines that are ideally suited for this Mediterranean-style climate, and that they are fresh, fruity and vibrant."

Marketing, events and cellar door executive, Emily Lochran at The Overflow Estate 1895. Cordell Richardson

The two have also paired up with the chef from the Vintage Pickle, who will be cooking up an array of dishes using locally sourced products for visitors to sink their teeth into while they enjoy a tipple.

The Overflow Estate 1895 has certainly undergone quite the transformation in the past century, but especially since Mrs Lochran and Mr Morgan purchased the property in 2006.

"This would have been Aboriginal land originally, but the Crown took it over in the mid 1800s when Queensland was established," Mr Morgan explained.

"It was first sold to the graziers in about 1875, but it was bought by the Joyce family in 1895.

"Since then, there have been four generations of the Joyce family who have lived here.

"From the property, you can see Mount Joyce right in front of you, which was named after the Joyce family."

The Overflow Estate 1895 will officially open on July 8 for Moda in the Vines and will then be open on Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays, as well as by appointment, from August onwards.

Check their website and Instagram for more information.

The Overflow Estate 1895 is located at 1660 Beaudesert Boonah Rd.