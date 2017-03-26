33°
Enjoy a brush with talented artist at society's morning tea

26th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
ART CLASSES: The Ipswich Art Society is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes.
ART CLASSES: The Ipswich Art Society is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes. shironosov

THE Ipswich Art Society will host a morning tea at the Ipswich Library today, to give Ipswich people an opportunity to meet and greet artist Natasha Hodgson, and to watch this very talented artist at work.

As part of this three-hour event, Natasha will be demonstrating rain water and flooding techniques, which are the basic ingredients she combines to work her magic to create beautiful watercolour works of art.

Natasha has just held a very successful exhibition at the Boonah Regional Gallery where her artworks walked out of the door as her assorted artworks of animals, florals and fauna were snatched up by a growing number of appreciative collectors of these one-off works.

The Ipswich Art Society (IAS) is a not-for-profit regional art society dedicated to the preservation and promotion of excellence in both the traditional and contemporary arts.

The IAS exists to provide its members with an art space to advance knowledge of and interest in the arts and to create a spirit of collaboration and fellowship among artists and the community.

The society is open to all artists, and others, who are interested in promoting and fostering its many objectives.

The Ipswich Art Society, which was formed about 50 years ago, is now under the new management of its recent, newly-elected committee.

It is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes that are held weekly at the Old Ipswich Courthouse and other venues.

Drawing professional artists from as far away as Toowoomba and Brisbane on Saturdays and some weekdays, it offers members and visitors the latest in techniques in different mediums.

Craft mornings with hands-on classes have also proven to be quite popular.

Outside painting opportunities and taking part in several outside exhibitions, including one during the Ipswich Festival, allows local artists to show what a wealth of talent lies bubbling away in Ipswich and its surrounds.

If you are interested in attending this morning tea, it will be held in the Barry Jones Auditorium, Ipswich Library, 40 South St, Ipswich between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Cost is $15 IAS members and $20 non IAS-members.

Outside artists are welcome to contact the society if they have unique talents to share in the arts or crafts areas.

Ipswich Art Society's Secretary Judy Baker can be reached at any time via email at info@ipswichartsociety. com.au.

