Engraved tool theft hits tradie's hip pocket

A TRADIE lost thousands of dollars in tools when a thief broke into his work vehicle just before Christmas and stole the equipment used to make a living.

But months later an Ipswich man was caught by police with one of the missing power tools.

Despite his insistence that he had owned the item in question for many years, Ipswich police didn't believe Oliver Wright, especially when the true owner's name was seen still engraved into the tool.

Although not ruled to be the person who was involved in the theft, Wright was charged with the offence of receiving tainted property when he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Oliver Terrence Wright, 39, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property between December 17, 2018 and June 27.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the victim was a builder who parked his tool trailer in a secure area.

On December 22, 2018, the tradesman discovered thousands of dollars of tools had been taken from the trailer.

Sen-Const Spargo said police searched a Leichhardt house on June 27, finding the electric drill in its case, "clearly engraved was the name of the owner".

"(The victim) identified it as having been one of the tools in the trailer," he said.

Wright told police he used it when working as a concreter for many years.

When asked about the engraving, he could not explain it, maintaining that he owned it many years.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Wright worked until 2016, when he suffered a back injury.

He started taking illicit drugs to assist with the pain management but had since stopped.

Magistrate David Shepherd convicted and fined Wright $500.