Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

English teacher’s guide to Aussie slang

21st May 2020 2:49 PM

 

Ever wondered what a lorry or an ABC store is? Well, an English teacher in the UK has taken to YouTube to share a useful guide revealing the differences between British, American and Australian slang.

Lucy Earl, a 25-year-old from Hertfordshire in southern England, released a guide to her four million YouTube subscribers on the various slang used in western countries, with the help of Australian and American bloggers.

"We may all speak the same language," she said, "but we speak with different accents and different vocabulary, so this video is perfect for improving your vocabulary.

"English isn't a strictly phonetic language. The way a word is written in English may not give you an indication at all as to how it's pronounced."

In England and Australia we call them biscuits, but in America they’re known as cookies. Picture: Supplied
In England and Australia we call them biscuits, but in America they’re known as cookies. Picture: Supplied

There's likely been many an Aussie tourist who visited a US store and asked for a pair of thongs, only to be met with a strange look and potentially two sets of women's underwear.

Or an American asking for a "comforter" - which Down Under is more commonly known as a "doona", and in England, is called a "duvet".

Our "gumboots" become "wellies" on a trip to the UK, or "rain boots" in America. And if you're after a bottle of wine while abroad, it's not the "bottle-o" you need - it's the British "off-licence" or an American "ABC store".

WHAT THESE WORDS MEAN IN THE US AND UK

Truck

UK: Lorry

US: Tractor trailer

Togs

UK: Swimming costume

US: Bathing suit

Doona

UK: Duvet

US: Comforter

Capsicums

UK: Peppers

US: Bell peppers

Bottle-O

UK: Off-licence

US: ABC store

Singlet

UK: Vest

US: Wife beater

Smiths chips are known as “crisps” in the UK. Picture: Supplied
Smiths chips are known as “crisps” in the UK. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

america australia britain editors picks education english language humour offbeat slang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New date for Ekka public holiday confirmed

        premium_icon New date for Ekka public holiday confirmed

        News The traditional midweek holiday for the Ekka will be moved to create a long weekend to boost struggling tourism operators, the Premier has announced.

        Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        Business The three stage project could break soil this year

        $6 million health precinct in Ipswich CBD on track

        premium_icon $6 million health precinct in Ipswich CBD on track

        News Work has already started on a major project for Ipswich

        Fears for a motorist trapped after two vehicle crash

        premium_icon Fears for a motorist trapped after two vehicle crash

        News Fireys rescued a motorist trapped with leg injuries