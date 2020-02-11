England cricket immediately trolls Warner

David Warner’s AB Medal win came as a surprise to the English.

David Warner’s AB Medal win came as a surprise to the English.

WELL that didn't take long.

No sooner had David Warner been unveiled as the winner of the Allan Border Medal, Australian cricket's highest individual honour, and the Poms were sticking the boot in.

The combative left-hander completed a stunning return to international cricket by claiming his third medal on Monday night, finishing a single vote ahead of Steve Smith.

He became emotional when delivering his acceptance speech, especially when it came to mentioning his family, wife Candice and the challenges he faced after being banned from the game for a year.

Not that the English were feeling the redemption story, pointing to Warner's dire Ashes in questioning whether the 33-year-old was a worthy winner.

Warner did have a series to forget, managing just 95 runs in 10 innings an falling an incredible seven times to English opening bowler Stuart Broad.

And it was Broad's county side Nottinghamshire, who fired one of the first shots at Warner in a cheeky Twitter post.

Mere moments after Warner's win, the county's official account posted a photo of Broad celebrating Warner's wicket in sarcastic fashion with the comment: "David Warner, Australian cricketer of the Year."

David Warner, Australian cricketer of the year? pic.twitter.com/ksJDXAXYEt — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) February 10, 2020

Broad quickly followed suit, retweeting vision of all seven times he dismissed Warner during the Ashes with the caption: "Why is this suddenly getting retweeted more today?!"

Why is this suddenly getting retweeted more today?! 🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 10, 2020

And they weren't the only ones to call attention to Warner's Ashes.

Things Stuart Broad takes out of his pockets on a night;



Keys

Phone

David Warner

Wallet



😂😂😂 https://t.co/gTCkT7ySqa — Steve Gillies (@SteveIsAwake) February 10, 2020

I know we are disgracefully parochial in England and cricket is more than the Ashes (and that the Allan Border Medal is for play in all formats) but it is amusing that David Warner has won Australia's top cricket award after averaging less in last year's Ashes than Jack Leach — Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) February 10, 2020

Others, however, chose to acknowledge the incredible achievement from the opening batsman, who plundered bowling attacks during the World Cup, finishing with 647 runs at an average of 71.88, before enjoying a bumper summer highlighted by a record-breaking 335 not out against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval.

Batting average 9.5 in an Ashes series hasn't gotten in the way of David Warner's AB Medal — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 10, 2020

This David Warner Cricket of the year debate is absurd... granted 1 poor series fine BUT if an AFL Brownlow Medallist only gets 3 votes against bottom teams he gives the medal back? We get outraged far too much. Non debate. — Marty Pask (@mpask) February 10, 2020