Engineering marvels that changed face of industry

SMART stevedoring work was performed in January 1912 when the largest boiler ever landed in the coal mining districts of this state on the Adelaide Steamship company's wharf at south Brisbane.

Cargo steamer Urilla arrived from southern ports with two boilers, one weighing 23.5tonnes, the other 24.9tonnes.

Mr C Hansen, stevedoring superintendent of the ship's company, set about with a picked crowd of sailors to discharge the heavy lifts.

As the company's crane was unable to lift the weights, three 9.2-tonne logs were lashed together to serve as derricks with two triple wire tackles as guys.

Just 15 minutes after completing this heavy task, the two boilers were landed on the wharf.

The 23.5-tonne boiler was put on to a railway truck and the larger boiler was subsequently placed on railway sleepers ready to be rolled on to a truck.

Both of these boilers were ultimately conveyed by rail to the Bundamba area - the smaller one was taken on to the Redbank meat works where it was to be installed.

The larger one was brought on to the Bundamba Line and then along part of the loop line, being finally transhipped on an embankment on the siding leading to the Fairbank colliery of Messrs Walker and Co's property.

The boilers had been purchased from Newcastle in Great Britain.

The heavier one was to be placed in the Aberdare extended colliery, but owing to this colliery not being completed, they compelled to "unship" the huge concern at a suitable spot, having special regard for reloading it again on their Aberdare property.

The boiler was of the Lancashire type and was 9.1m long and 2.4m in diameter inside the inner ring of the plates.

CHANGING BUNDAMBA

The suburb of Bundanba (correct spelling in 1887) contained, in 1864, about three houses, only one of which was visible from the coach road and which was occupied by the Pocock family.

In the 1880s, the Bundanda Creek was one of the favourite haunts of picnic parties and the white canvas covers of the camping pioneer horse and bullock teams could be seen.

It took several days to travel by the old steamer Ipswich or the stern wheeled Settler to come from Brisbane to Ipswich and that time was thought a good record. Another form of transport between the two towns was on a Cobb & Co's coach and by leaving Brisbane at 6am, you might possibly get back by 6pm.

This era was when cotton-growing was in full swing and most to the suitable land was used for this purpose.

Country schools were closed for six to eight weeks in the cotton-picking season and many young people could earn 10/- shillings or 12/- shillings a week because of this employment.

Until around 1887, Bundanba was a quiet and rural area but then in that year came the buzz of massive fly wheels, the din of stone crushers, the sound of the eight or 4pm whistle of the pit-head engine, the noise of heavy railway traffic and the screech of scores of locomotives.

The suburb really expanded and many small businesses were established.

There was also a school which had 250 pupils requiring seven or eight teachers.

A great change had been achieved and people wondered what caused it.

The answer was coal.

CATTLE STEALING

The Ipswich police court in December 1883 presented an animated appearance during the hearing of two charges of cattle stealing against Charles Bonney of the Stanley River.

The evidence in both cases was "voluminous" and at the close, the bench discharged Bonney on both charges without being addressed by the attorney, Mr Gill, for the defence.

When Bonney left the dock, he made some remarks to a Mr Kilmer, one of the prosecuting witnesses who immediately complained to the bench.

Bonney, who had by that time left in a cab, was sent after and taken back to the court and ordered to enter recognisances to keep the peace to six months himself in 20 pounds and two sureties of 10 pounds or one of 20 pounds.