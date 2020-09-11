Menu
News

Engineer named as Greens candidate for Jordan

Paige Ashby
11th Sep 2020 5:21 PM
The Queensland Greens have named mechanical engineer and small business owner Navdeep Singh as their candidate for Jordan at the state election.

Since moving to Australia with his wife in 2007, Mr Singh has run two small businesses in the automotive and food industries.

He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and a Graduate Certificate in Environmental Engineering.

Mr Singh ran against Annastacia Palaszczuk in Inala at the last state election and was placed second on the Greens senate ticket at last year’s federal election.

He said he is campaigning for more local jobs, public housing and better essential services.

“Politicians seem to have no idea of the problems faced by everyday people,” Mr Singh said.

“I’m a proud working class man and I will represent the interests of my community, not the interests of corporations.

“People live week-to-week or are on the brink of bankruptcy and are not being given the help they need.

“Our plan will create thousands of jobs for our community by building public housing and investing in renewable energy.

“We will create genuinely free health and education with more teachers, doctors, nurses and community health centres.

“We’ll fund this by making big mining corporations, banks and developers pay their fair share.”

