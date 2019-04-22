Menu
HELPING: Sam Fields is a Department of Human Services Community Engagement Officer and helps homeless people in Ipswich.
HELPING: Sam Fields is a Department of Human Services Community Engagement Officer and helps homeless people in Ipswich. Contributed
Engagement officer helps people shivering on the streets

Ashleigh Howarth
22nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
WINTER is quickly approaching, which means the nights are about to get a lot colder for the thousands of Australians who spend every night on the streets.

For the many homeless Ipswich residents, Sam Field is a friendly face who is here to help them.

Mrs Fields is a Department of Human Services Community Engagement Officer (CEO) in Ipswich, and one of 90 CEOs across Australia that work with community organisations to combat youth homelessness.

"Young people and mental health are my key focus areas in Ipswich, which often go hand and hand," she said.

"I strongly believe that as a community we need to work together, to see young people succeed, have a home and be safe.

"It's so satisfying to work closely with vulnerable customers, to link them to services and support, and then see them weeks later and hear they've found accommodation and had their first full night's sleep."

Mrs Field has been with the department for more than a decade. Roughly 18 months ago she became a CEO in the communities of Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Somerset Region and parts of the Scenic Rim.

"What I love about being a CEO is that you can actually see the difference you're making," she said.

"For a lot of young people this is the first time they've had someone from government listen to their story."

Mrs Field works in conjunction with Headspace, Ipswich Community Youth Service (ICYS) and the Department of Youth Justice.

