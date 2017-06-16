Energy expo lighting up lives

TSAC year six students Nicholas Pearl and Bjorn Aleixo outside their The Cool Guys solar project.

IN A world where energy is often taken for granted, one group of Springfield students are doing their bit to support children living in energy poverty.

The Springfield Anglican College year six students held their very own energy expo last night as part of their fundraising campaign to send solar lights to children living in energy poor countries.

TSAC year six students Nicholas Pearl and Bjorn Aleixo with dad Paul, held their Energy Expo last night to raise funds for their Solar Buddy project. Myjanne Jensen

Students Nicholas Pearl and Bjorn Aleixo were proud to display their The Cool Guys Breazy Brim solar-powered fan hat and said they wanted to share with the world the importance of renewable energy.

"We chose The Cool Guys as a name because it's about a fan and it's cool and we're guys, so that's why we chose it," Mr Aleixo said.

"We just want to explain why you shouldn't use coal because it's too expensive and it's destroying our beautiful world.

"We came up with this hat so if it's really hot outside and you don't have air-con, you can just put this hat on and it'll be great.

"This one is just powered through a battery, but if it were done properly then it would be powered through a solar panel."

TSAC Year Six teacher Vanessa O'Shaughnessy said the expo was a culmination of all of the work the students had completed during the term and a final dash to raise funds to meet their fundraising target.

"In the design and technology aspect of their learning the students have taken the concept of using solar or renewable energy to solve a problem and have thought about potential community needs that might be around," Ms O'Shaughnessy said.

"Tonight is our final fundraising event for the Solar Buddy project and the children have connected with a lot of businesses in the community and have been selling raffles over the last few weeks, so those will also be drawn tonight.

"The children have got their artwork up on the wall so we'll be doing an auction for those and hopefully we can raise enough funds to pay for our solar light kits as we're almost at our target."

CEO of Solar Buddy, Simon Doble visited the college earlier this year and was so impressed by the students' approach to the issue the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) are now reviewing the project as a model of exemplary practice.

For more information on the Solar Buddy project visit the website.