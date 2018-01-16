Menu
Energex takes on new Ipswich recruits

ENERGEX'S Raceview depot is set to welcome four new apprentices following the company's recent intake.

Ben Christensen, Georgia Beling, Jessica O'Reilly and Jacob Purcell were among the 23 new Energex apprentices welcomed by Acting Energy Minister Mark Ryan and Energy Queensland CEO David Smales this week.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard welcomed the apprentices, saying they would benefit from being trained by some of the best in the business at some of the best facilities available.

"It's great to see Queenslanders embarking on a trade career with our publicly-owned electricity businesses," Ms Howard said.

"Electricity supply is something we all take for granted, but the dedicated Energex and Ergon field crews are always first on the ground to get our power restored when there are unplanned interruptions."

The new apprentices were welcomed into Energy Queensland; the parent company of Energex and Ergon and the largest electricity distribution company in Australia.

Mr Smales told the group they were joining a team delivering the energy needs of 2.1 million homes and businesses over 1.7 million square kilometres running from Tweed Heads to the Torres Strait.

"While you'll primarily be based in south east Queensland during your apprenticeship - afterwards, for those who apply themselves and are offered positions, as a result of the merger of Energex and Ergon, you may want to apply for open positions anywhere around our great State," he said.

"You are also joining our industry during a time of significant change - which will also open up many doors for those who work hard."

Energex and Ergon Energy recruit for apprentices every year.

For information visit energex.com.au/about-us/contact-us/careers or ergon.com.au/about-us/careers/apprenticeships.

