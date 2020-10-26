Energex calls for back-up after fierce storms cut power

A power pole was snapped off at the base during severe storms that hit Ipswich on Sunday afternoon. This damage was seen at Baaring Dve, Karana Downs.

ENERGEX crews have been called in from Toowoomba and the Gold and Sunshine Coast as post-storm repairs get into full swing today.

More than 1700 residents in Ipswich and surrounding areas remain without power on Monday morning, almost 24 hours after fierce storms ripped through on Sunday, with winds toppling trees across powerlines and ripping several poles off at the base.

The worst hit areas were on Ipswich’s north, with residents in Chuwar, Karalee, Kholo, Tivoli and Pine Mountain feeling the brunt.

The Somerset region was also hit hard, with residents of Fairney View, Wanora and Fernvale losing power.

Several large trees were brought down onto houses and fences when the storm ripped through the region about 1pm Sunday.

Fallen trees block east bound lanes of Warrego Highway near Kholo Rd exit October 25.

A massive clean-up followed to clear massive trees and branches off main roads, so the real clean-up could begin, and the process of restoring power could get under way.

Most homes had power restored by late Sunday night, but not everyone was so lucky.

An Energex spokesman said repairing after the storm was going to be a massive effort.

“It is not just a case of repairing,” he said.

“In some places we will have to rebuild, because we have seen power poles snapped off at the base.”

Residents face a long wait before power is restored, with current estimates indicating it could be early evening fore crews are able to repair the damage.

Worst hit areas of Ipswich region

Chuwar: 439 homes and businesses without power

Fairney View: 83 without power

Karalee: 116 without power

Karana Downs: 482 without power

Kholo: 71 without power

Wanora: 108 without power