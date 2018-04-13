Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Energex called after suburban shed fire

Emma Clarke
by
13th Apr 2018 11:37 AM

ENERGEX has been called to the scene of a shed fire at Walloon today.

Emergency services were called to an address on Taylors Rd at Walloon just before 11am following reports a smoke was coming from a shed.

Two crews were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

Paramedics also attended the scene but nobody needed to be treated or taken to hospital.

An Energex spokesman says crews are expected to arrive on scene about noon and will cut power to the property to ensure the safety of all on the scene.

energex fire qas qfes shed fire walloon
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PACIFIC DAWN 'We don't think it was handled in the best way'

    PACIFIC DAWN 'We don't think it was handled in the best way'

    News An Ipswich couple who were on board the Pacific Dawn when a woman went overboard have revealed the frightening moments that followed.

    Police urge residents: 'Be the pace car around schools'

    Police urge residents: 'Be the pace car around schools'

    News School zones will be back in full swing on Tuesday, April 17

    • 13th Apr 2018 2:08 PM
    Ipswich Festival weekend heats up

    Ipswich Festival weekend heats up

    News Bureau expects northerly winds to remain until Tuesday

    • 13th Apr 2018 2:00 PM
    Why there was a four-month delay in hiring SES controller

    Why there was a four-month delay in hiring SES controller

    Council News In December, the council agreed to pay up to $90,000 for the role

    • 13th Apr 2018 1:35 PM

    Local Partners