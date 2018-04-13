Energex called after suburban shed fire

ENERGEX has been called to the scene of a shed fire at Walloon today.

Emergency services were called to an address on Taylors Rd at Walloon just before 11am following reports a smoke was coming from a shed.

Two crews were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

Paramedics also attended the scene but nobody needed to be treated or taken to hospital.

An Energex spokesman says crews are expected to arrive on scene about noon and will cut power to the property to ensure the safety of all on the scene.