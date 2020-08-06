Energetic recruits help Bulls charge to victory

A YOUNG player of the year and another talented recruit have helped the Ipswich City Bulls make a promising start to the new season.

After a 1-1 draw with North Pine in their opening Capital League 1 match, the Bulls head into this weekend's round boosted by a timely victory.

Goal scorers Thomas Sotiriadis and Mitchell McLeod provided much needed spark upfront in City's 3-1 victory over New Farm United last weekend.

Sotiriadis joined the Bulls from the Knights where he won the young player of the year award.

"He's an important member of the first team now with the energy quality he provides up and down the left hand side,'' Bulls head coach Norbert Duga said.

McLeod comes from Toowoomba, having a strong link with Bulls stalwart and Ipswich Grammar School teacher Mark Fancourt. McLeod works with Fancourt at IGS.

"Mitch is a very talented kid and we're glad to have him,'' Duga said.

"I think he's fitted in really well with the rest of the team.

"I actually remember playing against his dad Chris when I was a young fella.''

The skilful Lincoln Rule scored the third goal for City in their previous crucial win.

Duga encouraged the former National Premier Leagues footballer to keep working hard.

"He's got all the talent and technique to get forward and score more goals,'' the coach said.

"Maybe it's something that he needs to challenge himself with.''

LET'S GO: Bulls to rise above losing ultimate professional

FREAK FINISH: Classy striker's cruel setback

The Bulls tackle Carina away in their next Football Brisbane competition match on Saturday night.

"After a decent performance last week I think it was important to win this one to get us to four points after two games,'' Duga said.

"With the shorter season and only top place getting promoted there is a danger of playing for nothing after only a handful of rounds of football.

"It's a game I really expected us to win.''

Duga was pleased how his team came from a goal down after 70 minutes to rally late and beat New Farm last weekend.

"We could easily have just gone through the motions for the rest of the half and come away with nothing,'' he said.

"But we really finished strong and just came over the top of them.

"The guys should be really proud of the way they fought back.''

Duga said the Bulls are also getting fitter but will need that against Carina in the 6pm game in Brisbane.

"Carina are always tough,'' he said.

"I think it will be a tight game with maybe the odd goal winner.

"I thought they would be one of the favourites this year so really nothing less than our best will do, otherwise we will get done.''

The Bulls coach expects to field a full strength side for the clash.

The Ipswich City Bulls Reserves also won their latest game 3-1 over New Farm.

Western Spirit return to their home base at Kippen Park for their next CL1 match against The Lakes on Saturday afternoon.