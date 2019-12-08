Energetic plan to lift coaching standards in Ipswich

MIKE Mulvey believes Western Pride needs to capitalise on Football Queensland’s new structure by ensuring coaches have the right accreditation, enthusiasm, energy and ability to teach and motivate young players.

“What does this club particularly need to improve? And it’s got to be a two-way street,’’ the former A-League coach said.

“It’s got to be a coach who is willing to improve.

“We need to have that plan and work towards that plan.

“We are going to make mistakes but what I’ve said to people is don’t be afraid of making mistakes, just learn from them.’’

Pride’s technical director has coached overseas and in Australia for many years.

Growing up in Manchester, he came to Australia in 1982. He forged his coaching career at the QAS, Brisbane Lions and with A-League clubs Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners.

Mulvey coached Brisbane Roar to a record-breaking third A-League title in 2013/14 and worked with the Young Matildas at the 2002 World Youth Cup in Canada.

His other international roles included being a technical director for Sabah and Terengganu in the Malaysian Premier League in 2015 and 2016.

He also had a year coaching the inaugural Ipswich Knights side to the 1988 finals.

That’s why he has seized on the opportunity to work in Ipswich again, helping the coaches.

“I know what it’s like to be a first-team coach,’’ he said.

“I know the demands and I know what expectations that we’ve got on ourselves but also what other people put on us and you need to be able to deal with that.

“The public is very unforgiving at times.

“The absolute key is preparation.’’