Energetic girl, 8, notches up 750km at Parkrun

Mavis Colbert completed her 150th Parkrun on the weekend. She is pictured with her parents Jular and Tony Colbert and dog Lucy.

Mavis Colbert completed her 150th Parkrun on the weekend. She is pictured with her parents Jular and Tony Colbert and dog Lucy. Ashleigh Howarth

SLEEPING in on a Saturday morning is not an option for Mavis Colbert, who is always up early to participate in the Ipswich Parkrun.

Every weekend she completes the 5km course around Bill Patterson Oval with a big smile on her face, and encourages others over the finish line.

On Saturday, the eight-year-old completed her 150th Parkrun - meaning she has run a total of 750km.

"It's fun to run," Mavis said.

"I really want to get to 200 runs, and then 250. I want that number to keep getting higher and higher."

To help make the run more fun, Mavis does what she calls 'silly sock Saturday' by wearing mismatched socks.

"At school we sometimes do wacky Wednesday, and I thought it would be fun to do."

Other runners have also embraced the theme by wearing different coloured socks while running the course.

Tony Colbert described his daughter as an inspiration to others.

"She gets up and does it every weekend. Sometimes there might be a little grumbling but she does it," he said.

"In the past year, she has only missed one Parkrun, and that was because we were away.

"When we are away, we do try to find a Parkrun near us so she doesn't miss one week."

Her dog Lucy also completes the Parkrun on some occasions.