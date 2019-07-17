Endless entertainment starts with local dancers

WE ARE READY: Starlite dancers Makenna Wakley and Hayley Shearer.

WE ARE READY: Starlite dancers Makenna Wakley and Hayley Shearer. ALI KUCHEL

ORGANISERS have big plans to ensure non-stop entertainment for the Gatton Show this weekend.

The sports centre will play host to a wide range of talent throughout Friday and Saturday.

"We've invited all of the local dance studios, and we also have two fashion houses doing fashion parades,” Entertainment Coordinator Shandell Reisenleiter said.

Shandell said that the entertainment would be constantly ongoing, without major breaks between performances and shows.

In addition to the dance groups and fashion parades, there will also be performances from cheerleaders, and local school groups.

"If brings people to the show because they come to see their little one perform, and support a local event,” Shandell said.

"It's an opportunity for business to showcase their talent.”