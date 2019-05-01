ENDGAME: Long running Ipswich CBD business bows out
AFTER more than 50 years of having a cinema in the Ipswich CBD, the final movie will screen tonight at 7.45 at BCC Ipswich City Cinemas, aptly called Endgame.
The popular cinema farewelled moviegoers and closed the doors on a complex that has hosted its fair share of laughs, tears, popcorn, action, first dates, thrills, chills and date nights.
In what has been a boom time for movie studios over the past few years, nationwide it remains the most popular form of entertainment outside the home for Aussies, and it is clear that Ipswich moviegoers will miss the complex.
Fortunately, all of the staff have been given employment opportunities within the company, including Springfield.
A BCC spokesperson told The Queensland Times that while it was a sad day for Ipswich, the company still had a considerable investment in the city.
"Due to the declining retail environment in the CBD, coupled with the impending mall refurbishment and the huge disruption this will cause during the two-year construction phase, we have chosen not to renew our lease," the spokesperson said.
"We are committed to reinvesting in our other venues in the region - including Event Cinemas Springfield which opened in 2016, and will continue to bring customers the latest blockbusters and movies from around the globe, along with festivals and special events from the worlds of music, theatre, arts, sport and e-sport.
"Our promise to provide exceptional movie experiences in the region is stronger than ever and we truly appreciate the community's ongoing loyalty and support."
Ipswich has never had more cinemas screens than it does right now, with standard, XD, V-Max, The Lounge and Gold Class cinemas across three locations.