80 jobs on offer for intellectually disabled

UP TO 80 jobs will be on offer for intellectually disabled people over the next two years at a packing factory in Wacol.

The Endeavour Foundation is recruiting for a number of roles, such as warehouse workers who move pallets and build boxes, to line production assistants, forklift operators and truck drivers.

Endeavour opened its warehouse in 2013 and has 212 supported employees, as well as 14 Endeavour staff members.

The facility packs products for larger companies to be distributed, but they are also accredited to cook, make and package gluten-free food.

Endeavour Wacol manager Tamara Svarts said under their two-year plan, she was hoping to hire more people and utilise some of the empty rooms they have in their $3.55 million factory.

"Under our two-year plan, we are hoping to hire 80 people, and those people will go into a wide variety of roles," she said.

"Everything is going to be multiplied out, and there will be a variety of tasks for people of all ages and abilities.

"If people are interested in applying, we would like them to come down and have a look at what we can offer, and see if they like the environment as well.

"Training is on site all the time so we can upskill people easily.

"The support everyone gets from Endeavour here is fantastic."

Applicants must be over the age of 18, have an intellectual disability and have NDIS funding.

It's not just learning employment skills such as working on machines.

Ms Svarts said there was also a social aspect to working at Endeavour.

"These people aren't just learning work skills, but also life skills," she said.

"They are learning social skills.

"They are making friendships every day."

If you or someone you know might be interested in a position with Endeavour, phone 1800112112.