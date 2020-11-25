Menu
‘End to a sh*t night’: Car smashed as schoolies party

by Kyle Wisniewski
25th Nov 2020 5:52 PM
A Surfers Paradise nightclub worker is searching for the culprits who smashed her car during the first weekend of Schoolies celebrations on the Gold Coast.

The worker, who does not want to be named, left their car parked in the gravel carpark between Palm Ave and Cypress Ave in Surfers Paradise while they went to work.

The smashed windscreen of the nightclub worker's car.
The smashed windscreen of the nightclub worker's car.

 

The car’s owner discovered the damage when they went to drive home from work.
The car's owner discovered the damage when they went to drive home from work.


Working from 8.20pm to 4.30am last Saturday night at a nearby nightclub, the person said they returned to the carpark to find their car with a smashed windscreen and footprints all over the bonnet.

"Forensic police turned up but could only find three handprints and I'm certain one is mine, so they might not be able to get much evidence," the person said.

"There were multiple footprints, including barefoot and shoe prints, so it's possible there was more than one person on the car.

Footprints on nightclub worker's smashed car.
Footprints on nightclub worker's smashed car.

 

Marks on the worker's smashed car.
Marks on the worker's smashed car.


"The shoe print was around a size seven or eight in women's shoes and looked to have the sole of a sandshoe.

"It was the end to a sh*t night. None of them listened, they were being d***heads at work and then I returned to my car like this."

The car's repairs have been quoted around $400 and a police investigation is ongoing.

The disgruntled nightclub worker said no cameras were in the carpark so any information to help find the culprits would be appreciated.

