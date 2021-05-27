End the abuse: Plan to put DV thugs on notice

A criminal offence of coercive control, a register of domestic violence offenders and the strict monitoring of perpetrators - with the same conditions placed on serial paedophiles - are among a raft of options being proposed by the state's DV taskforce.

The Queensland Women's Safety and Justice Taskforce has suggested 13 options it says could help to address Queensland's domestic violence crisis and is asking for feedback, declaring "no option is off the table".

In one option, coercive control is proposed as a defence for "victims … who have little or no choice but to use violence or other criminal behaviours in self-defence against their abuser".

Taskforce chair Margaret McMurdo said the 13 proposals were about sparking discussion.

"Our understanding of domestic and family violence is continually evolving," she said.

"We are increasingly learning about the significant detrimental impacts of this type of abuse, including when it is not limited to physical violence.

"The community expects that our laws, systems and processes will respond to this."

A series of horrific murders and attacks on Queensland women and children over the past year has prompted a discussion around what more is needed to keep victims safe.

Hannah Clarke with son Trey.

In February, 2020, Hannah Clarke and her three children, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were killed by their father during the morning school run after they were doused with petrol and set alight.

In February, the burnt body of Logan woman Doreen Langham was found in her townhouse, hours after she called police for help. Her ex-partner, who was subject to a domestic violence order, was also found in the house.

Kelly Wilkinson was found dead at Arundel on the Gold Coast, her estranged husband Brian Johnston has been arrested and charged with her death Picture: Facebook

Gold Coast mum Kelly Wilkinson died from horrific burns after police allege she was set on fire by her estranged husband Brian Earl Johnston in April.

And this month, police allege Curtis Shea Mickan, 34, set fire to his Wooloowin home with his wife and mother-in-law inside hours after an alleged violent incident.

The two women escaped the fire.

The options detailed in the taskforce's first discussion paper include a new offence of "commit domestic violence", already proposed by the Queensland Police Union.

The criminal offence of coercive control, according to the taskforce, would "send a clear signal about the seriousness of this conduct to the broader community".

The discussion paper says other jurisdictions have imposed penalties ranging from one to 14 years in jail.

Other options proposed include creating a new offence of cruelty, which could be based on the existing offence of torture.

"We want Queenslanders to tell us what's working, what isn't working and what needs to change," Ms McMurdo said.

Margaret McMurdo AC.

The taskforce also suggests supervising domestic violence offenders in the same way that serial sex offenders or paedophiles are monitored.

Alternatively, it proposed amending sentencing laws to create a "serial family violence offender declaration" - similar to a model used in Western Australia.

The declaration could involve electronic monitoring, making it harder for offenders to get bail and banning them from owning firearms.

The taskforce has received more than 260 submissions.

Members of the taskforce will travel across Queensland to meet with stakeholders during

the paper's six-week consultation period.

